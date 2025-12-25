Pakistani security forces kill 10 terrorists during separate operations

Peshawar, Dec 25 (PTI) Pakistani security forces neutralised at least 10 terrorists, including a high-value target, during separate intelligence-based operations in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the army said on Thursday.

In a statement, the army said that two terrorists, including the ring leader Dilawar, were killed during an operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday. Dilawar was a high-value target wanted by law enforcement agencies for his involvement in multiple terrorist activities, with a bounty of PkRs 4 million placed on his head by the government, it said. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were actively involved in attacks against security forces and civilians.

In a separate statement, the army said security forces conducted another operation on Wednesday in Kalat district, Balochistan, on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed, it said, adding that a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the site.

“These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” the army said, adding that a sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate any remaining militants.

Earlier this month, security forces killed 12 terrorists in a similar operation in Kalat.

Pakistan was ranked second on the Global Terrorism Index 2025 in March, with fatalities from terrorist attacks increasing by 45 per cent compared to the previous year. PTI AYZ ZH ZH