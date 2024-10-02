Pakistani security forces kill 6 terrorists in Balochistan raid

Islamabad, Oct 2 (PTI) At least six terrorists of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were killed in an operation by security forces in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, officials said.

The terrorists, who were involved in direct attacks on security forces and innocent people, were killed in the Harnai area of Balochistan province bordering Iran and Afghanistan.

It wasn't immediately clear when the raid took place, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to defence experts, the death of these terrorists is a big blow to the BLA.

They said the success of security forces against the terrorists shows that the back of the terrorists has been broken.

Balochistan has for years been the scene of a long-running insurgency, with several separatist groups staging attacks that target mainly security forces in their quest for independence. PTI PY PY PY