Pakistan's anti-terrorism court sends 130 supporters of Imran Khan’s party to jail

Lahore, Oct 7 (PTI) An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday sent 130 supporters of former premier Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to jail on judicial remand for attacking police personnel during a protest in Lahore.

"ATC Lahore Judge Irfan Haider denied the police physical remand of 130 PTI workers and sent them to jail on judicial remand in as many as four cases related to attacking police and violation of public gathering during a protest outside historic Minar-e-Pakistan held on October 5," a court official told PTI after the hearing.

He said the defence lawyers opposed sending the suspects to jail on judicial remand, requesting the court to release the PTI activists as the police have booked them in fake cases. "They argued that police failed to collect any evidence in the shape of CCTV footage... They said that was enough to expose their lies in these cases," he said.

The court, however, sent them to jail on judicial remand.

The police on Saturday arrested 130 supporters of Khan’s party, including lawyers, after they managed to reach historic Minar-e-Pakistan premises demanding the release of their leader.

Lahore police booked over 200 PTI leaders and workers, including Khan, under terrorism charges.

Khan has been in jail since August last year in multiple cases.