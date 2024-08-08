Pakistan's Army chief warns against attempts to create Bangladesh-type chaos

Islamabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir on Thursday warned against attempts to create chaos in the cash-strapped country, saying the armed forces will foil any such move and safeguard national integrity.

His remarks came after many teasing comments appeared on social media, often comparing Pakistan's situation with that of Bangladesh where a popular uprising swept away a government which had won a landslide electoral victory.

"If someone tries to create chaos in Pakistan, by God, we will stand before him. No power in the world can harm Pakistan because this country is built to last,” Gen Munir was quoted as saying by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army's media wing.

Addressing a conference of Islamic clerics here, the army chief reiterated the military's dedication to preserving peace and stability in the country.

Gen Munir asked the clerics and scholars to encourage tolerance and unity in society instead of extremism or discrimination, saying they should "bring back moderation in the society and reject corruption in the world”.

He also said that social media was spreading "anarchy" in the country.

Gen Munir pledged to uphold the principles of Islamic Sharia and the Constitution. He also criticised extremism and reiterated the Islamic teaching that "there is no coercion in religion" and condemned the backing of terrorism by criminal mafias.

Gen Munir also said that Pakistan had provided longstanding support to the Afghan refugees and urged Kabul to maintain peaceful relations with Pakistan.

"We are explaining to them (Afghan Taliban) not to oppose their neighbour, brother Islamic country and long-time friend for the sake of the Khawarij fitna (Pakistani Taliban),” he said, referring to the demand by Pakistan from Kabul.

Gen Munir also referred to the Kashmir issue, saying the dispute was an “incomplete agenda” between Pakistan and India.

Addressing the same event, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the unprecedented cooperation between the government and institutions.

"I want to say this without hesitation that in my 40-year-long political career, I have never seen the level of cooperation between the government and the constitutional institutions that exist today," he said.

He lamented the collective shortcomings since 1947 and urged the people to learn from past mistakes. PTI SH ZH AKJ ZH ZH