Pakistan's caretaker PM Kakar assures US of 'free and fair election process'

Islamabad, Aug 17 (PTI) Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has assured the US of "a free and fair election process" in the country, days after the little-known politician from Balochistan province assumed office.

Pakistan is likely to have general elections in the coming months with the National Assembly's term ending on August 12.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on late Wednesday, Kakar said, "The interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution." His tweet came in response to a congratulatory tweet by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after Kakar, a first-time Senator, was appointed as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister on August 12.

Congratulating Kakar for becoming Pakistan's interim prime minister, Blinken tweeted, "As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity." Kakar in his response also said Pakistan places importance on its partnership with the US and deeply values the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region.

Blinken has recently been quite active in commenting on the developments in Pakistan. Previously also he issued a statement after cash-strapped Pakistan managed to secure a standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We stand by the Pakistani people during these hard times and welcome the International Monetary Fund's approval of a program to support Pakistan. We urge Pakistan to continue working with @IMFNews toward macroeconomic reforms and sustainable economic recovery," Blinken tweeted after the Washington-based global lender agreed to give a USD 3 billion bailout to Pakistan on June 29.

Earlier this week, the US said it would work with the interim administration led by Kakar and his team as they prepare to hold elections in Pakistan.

"We are aware that the Pakistan National Assembly and government have been dissolved and note the announcement of Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, and he has been named the caretaker prime minister, and we look forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team as they prepare to hold elections," State Department's principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"We, of course, will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest, including our interest on Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and security, and the conduct of free and fair elections and the respect for democracy and the rule of law," Patel said on Tuesday.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently serving a three-year jail term in a corruption case, has been alleging the US of hatching a conspiracy to topple his government.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership. He alleged that the US targeted him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan. The US has repeatedly dismissed his allegations.