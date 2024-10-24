Pakistan's Christian leaders urge Prez, PM to take action against Zakir Naik for targeting their faith

Lahore: Pakistan's Christian leaders have written to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking action against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik for allegedly discrediting their faith during his ongoing tour of the country.

He arrived in Pakistan at the government's invitation on a month-long visit during which he delivered "controversial" lectures in cities like Kara­chi, Islamabad and Lahore. It is his first visit to Pakistan in three decades - the last time he visited was in 1992.

Naik, wanted in India for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches, left the country in 2016. He was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed.

President Bishop of the Synod, Church of Pakistan, Rev Dr Azad Marshall and other Christian leaders have written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari condemning Naik for his adverse remarks about the Christians and their faith during his visit here as a state guest. He also regretted that the Pakistani government did not express any concern over Naik's "anti-Christian" remarks.

The Christian leaders have requested the premier and president to take action against him and effective steps to prevent such divisive and harmful incidents, particularly those occurring under state sponsorship, from happening in the future.

"Dr Zakir Naik’s public addresses have caused significant distress within the Christian community as he openly questioned the authenticity of our faith, discredited our sacred texts, and made statements that undermine the beliefs of Christian pastors and scholars," the letter says.

Naik’s remarks not only have caused religious offence but also undermined the national pride of all regardless of their faith, it adds.

"Naik’s comments have further intensified the sense of marginalisation felt by the Christian community, despite the government’s repeated assurances of upholding religious harmony and mutual respect for all." The letter further says Naik spoke in open forums against Christians' faith where Pastors and Christian scholars were denied the opportunity to adequately respond or correct the misinformation spread by his ill-informed and biased views.

It says that Naik has disrespected the founding father Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision in public gatherings in Pakistan as a state guest, which is unfortunate.