Islamabad, Apr 17 (PTI) Pakistan’s central bank on Thursday said that the country’s current account posted a record surplus of USD 1.2 billion in March 2025, showing economic stability.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that the surplus on a year-on-year basis surged 230 per cent from USD 363 million recorded in March 2024.

The Express Tribune newspaper reported that according to brokerage firms Topline Securities and Arif Habib Limited, March 2025 marked the “highest-ever monthly current account surplus” in the country’s history.

The robust performance brought the cumulative current account surplus to USD 1.86 billion during the first nine months of FY2024–25, a sharp turnaround from a USD 1.65 billion deficit in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

“With oil prices down and remittances hitting record levels, Pakistan’s current account is expected to remain in surplus through June FY25, and possibly into FY26, supporting overall investor confidence,” said Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to the Finance Minister.

Exports of goods and services in March stood at USD 3.51 billion, up 8.7 per cent from USD 3.23 billion in the same month last year. Imports rose 8 per cent year-on-year to USD 5.92 billion.

Workers’ remittances surged to USD 4.05 billion in March, marking a more than 71 per cent increase from the previous year, a key factor in the current account turnaround.

Analysts say low economic growth, persistently high inflation, tight monetary policy, and import restrictions have all contributed to narrowing the current account deficit, alongside improving exports, according to the paper. PTI SH GSP GSP