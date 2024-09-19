Pakistan's Defence Minister aligns with Congress-NC alliance on Article 370

New Delhi: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in an interview with senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir aligned his government's stance with that of the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance on the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asif's remarks came at a time when polling in Jammu and Kashmir is already on.

His assertion that Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page in Jammu & Kashmir to restore Article 370 and 35A is being seen as a direct endorsement of the Congress-NC's political agenda in the Valley.

The remarks took social media by storm.

"It’s alarming that Congress aligns with Pakistan’s stance on Article 370 and 35A. For a terrorist-supporting nation to back Congress' position on Kashmir should make us question where their priorities lie," wrote an X user SK Jha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to seize on this statement, with BJP leaders slamming the Congress-NC alliance for what they perceive as an anti-national stance.

"How is it that, from Pannun to Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi and his Congress, are always seen on the side of those inimical to India’s interest?" questioned a BJP spokesperson Amit Maviya, highlighting the political fallout of Asif's comments.





Pakistan, a terrorist state, endorses Congress and National Conference’s position on Kashmir.



However, the Congress party has been cautious in its response, focusing instead on the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir rather than directly addressing the restoration of Article 370.

Political pundits allege that Congress fears that aligning too closely with Pakistan's stance could alienate a significant portion of the Indian electorate.

The National Conference, on the other hand, has been vocal about restoring Article 370, making it a central tenet of its campaign.