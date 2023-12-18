Pakistan's ex-interior minister Sarfraz Bugti joins Zardari's party

Karachi, Dec 18 (PTI) Pakistan's former caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti, a senior leader from the restive Balochistan province, on Monday joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), just days after he resigned from office.

Advertisment

"Respected leader Asif Ali Zardari came to Turbat and directed me to join the PPP,” Bugti told the party's workers convention in Turbat city in Balochistan province in the presence of the PPP co-chairman and other leaders, according to Geo News.

He expressed happiness to be entering into the February 8 general elections with PPP’s support.

The PPP is headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's former foreign minister.

Advertisment

Bugti hoped that peace would be restored in the troubled Balochistan under the leadership of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

In a bid to provide better healthcare facilities to the local people, he urged the ex-president to build a state-of-the-art hospital in Turbat, similar to that in Sukkur.

"Will make the PPP a progressive party under your leadership,” he promised to Zardari.

Advertisment

The PPP is the party that would challenge the narrative against Pakistan, the former interior minister added.

Before joining the PPP, Bugti was connected with the Balochistan Awami Party.

Earlier, reports in mainstream media claimed that Bugti had tendered his resignation to contest the upcoming general elections on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket. PTI ZH AKJ ZH ZH