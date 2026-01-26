Pakistan's FM Dar holds 'very productive' discussions with Myanmar counterpart

Islamabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his counterpart from Myanmar Than Swe on Monday held "very productive" discussions as the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to expand ties in several areas, including religious tourism.

Swe, who arrived here on the night of January 24 on a four-day official visit, met Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

"Both sides reviewed the full gamut of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to expand cooperation across diverse sectors, including religious tourism as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges, with a view to promoting shared prosperity,” the Foreign Office said in the statement.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international peace and security, and agreed to remain in close contact on matters of mutual interest, it said.

After talks, the two leaders addressed a joint press conference, highlighting the importance of their engagement and their commitment to further deepen bilateral ties.

"Our discussions were very productive and comprehensive," Dar said, adding that the visit reflected the "importance that both countries attach to revitalising and strengthening the Pakistan-Myanmar relationship".

He also shared that the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on political consultations between the foreign offices of the two countries.

"This institutional mechanism will facilitate regular engagement and sustained dialogue on bilateral, regional and international issues," he said.

Dar said the discussions covered the "full spectrum of bilateral relations" and decided to work closely to expand cooperation in all areas.

"Both sides noted the significant untapped potential for cooperation and underscored the importance of advancing engagement through sustained, structured and results-oriented initiatives," he said.

The two sides also reviewed the relations and agreed to enhance cooperation in capacity-building, development and humanitarian areas.

"The two sides also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, to facilitate consular assistance to each other's nationals, particularly the victims of scamming gangs,” Dar said.

Dar also highlighted Pakistan's "rich Buddhist heritage" and underlined the potential of religious tourism as a means to "strengthen cultural ties and promote greater connectivity between our people”.

He said Pakistan supports a peaceful, stable and prosperous Myanmar.

FM Swe said his country was interested in enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. “Before I left my country, I met with many ministers to seek opportunities on how to work together. They have a keen interest.

“We do believe that this meeting will pave the way for our future cooperation,” said Swe.

He said the two sides agreed to increase ties in diverse fields and enhance people-to-people ties. He said that Myanmar was safe for foreigners and urged investors to visit the country and also make investments.

He further noted that both Pakistan and Myanmar had remained as part of "one country under the British colony for more than one century".

"They closely fought the war for independence (against) the British. Since that time, all successive governments of Myanmar have maintained cordial and friendly relations with Pakistan,” he said.

Swe is also likely to hold meetings with other high-ranking officials during his stay in Pakistan.

Both countries enjoy good ties, but there have been no high-level official visits for years. Dar said that the last visit from Myanmar’s leadership was in May 2015, while from Pakistan’s side, then-president Asif Ali Zardari had paid a visit in 2012. PTI SH ZH ZH