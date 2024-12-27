Pakistan's FM Ishaq Dar says 'saddened' by passing of former PM Manmohan Singh

Islamabad, Dec 27 (PTI) Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said he was saddened by the passing of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh who "played a notable role in improving India-Pakistan ties".

Advertisment

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

"Saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Born in a village in Pakistan’s Chakwal district, Singh was a distinguished economist and political leader. He will be remembered for his wisdom and gentle demeanour," Dar said in a post on X.

"Beyond his remarkable achievements in the field of economics, Dr. Singh demonstrated a commitment to promoting regional peace. His approach to regional issues reflected his belief that mutual understanding, dialogue and cooperation were essential for collective progress. He played a notable role in improving Pakistan-India bilateral relations during his tenure as Prime Minister," Dar said.

Advertisment

"The people and the Government of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to Dr Manmohan Singh’s family, and the people and the Government of India." Singh is survived by his wife Gursharan Kaur, a history professor, and three daughters. PTI PY PY PY