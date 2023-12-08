Pakistan's former PM Nawaz Sharif calls for accountability of former military generals, judges who ousted his govt in 2017

Lahore, Dec 8 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday renewed his demand for accountability of former military generals and judges for ruining the country by ousting his government in 2017.

Addressing the party's parliamentary board which is finalising the tickets for the February 8 general elections, Sharif said: "We do not want to come into power to roam around in luxury cars but we want the accountability of those who ruined this country, bringing it to the brink of economic disaster." This is the first time since his return to the country this October after a four-year self-exile in the UK that Nawaz Sharif reiterated his demand for accountability of those generals and judges involved in toppling his government.

Naming former ISI chief Lt-Gen (Ret) Faiz Hameed for his role in manipulating 2018 polls, Sharif said: "Gen Faiz told former Islamabad High Court chief justice Shaukat Saddiqui not to grant bail to Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz as if they come out of the jail his (Hameed)'s two-year hard work will go waste." Similarly, Sharif said former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar's purported audio tape leaked in which it was heard that the three-time prime minister should be kept in jail to bring Imran Khan into power.

"We have to tell the people who were behind the miseries they are facing today," the 73-year-old three-time prime minister said.

A month before his return to Pakistan, Sharif had hinted at bringing former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, former ISI head Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, and former chief justices of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa for their crime to oust his government and causing economic disaster.

However, his younger brother, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif rushed to London to convey to him the message of incumbent military leadership that he (Nawaz) should refrain from his demand for accountability of generals. Sharif had heeded that suggestion.

"Today Pakistan is going through a difficult time only because of our follies. We (referring to former generals and judges) punished the people who were serving the country and imposed Imran Khan who played havoc with the country. We will have to tell the people about these facts," Sharif further said.

He also declared the Al-Qadir Trust case involving 190 million euros against the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan as the “biggest corruption scam in the country's history".

The former chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been in jail since this August in different cases.

The cricketer-turned-politician on the other hand accused Gen Bajwa of conspiring against him in collaboration with Sharif and the US to oust him from the prime minister's office through a no-confidence motion in April 2022.