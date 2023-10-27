Pakistan's former PM Nawaz Sharif under fire for using sexist remarks against PTI women supporters

Islamabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Pakistan's former premier Nawaz Sharif on Friday came under fire in the Senate for allegedly using sexist remarks at his homecoming rally over the weekend.

Sharif returned to Pakistan on October 21 after about four years of self-imposed exile in London and addressed a big rally of supporters in Lahore, his hometown.

In the heat of emotions, he attacked the women of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for dancing at the party's rallies.

“Where are our sisters? Look how respectfully our sisters are listening to this rally. There is no one dancing to music here. Do you understand what I am saying or not,” he said, pointing towards his women supporters present in the rally.

Though uttered in the heat of emotions and without openly using any derogatory words, his opponents objected to his tone.

The matter echoed in the Senate where PTI’s Senator Walid Iqbal criticised the former premier by saying that Sharif should be taught by someone how to “respect women”.

“Altaf Hussain (former chief of Muttahida Qaumi Movement) also talked against women and had to apologise later,” Iqbal said.

When Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani intervened and asked Iqbal to avoid making a political statement, the latter responded by saying: “I am not making a political statement.” Earlier, former PTI woman lawmaker Maleeka Bokhari took to social media to object to the reference towards the PTI women supporters.

“A convicted former premier openly passing sexist and misogynistic remarks about the political participation of women. Of course, he believes that only his daughter, Maryam has the entitlement and right to do politics and should be treated with respect,” she said on X. PTI SH PY PY PY