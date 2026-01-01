Pakistan's household internet access rate increases to 70%: Survey

Islamabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Pakistan's household internet access rate increased to 70 per cent while its individual internet users surged to 57 per cent, according to an official survey report on Thursday.

The Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) 2024–25 conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) was launched at a ceremony in the presence of Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The yearly survey focuses on social and economic conditions of the country to provide data for policy-making at the national and provincial levels.

One of the major highlights of the survey showed that the “number of individuals using the internet in Pakistan increased from 17 to 57 per cent”.

It also showed that household internet access increased from 34 to 70 per cent.

The survey showed that 96 per cent of households have access to a mobile phone or smartphone.

According to the survey, the neonatal mortality rate declined from 41 to 35 per thousand live births. Moreover, the infant mortality rate decreased from 60 to 47 per thousand live births, and the total fertility rate also decreased from 3.7 to 3.6 children per woman.

It showed that the use of clean fuels like natural gas, liquid petroleum gas, biogas, solar energy, and electricity for clean heating, lighting, and cooking surged to 38 per cent.

According to the Press Information Department, the field operation of the survey was completed in June 2025, covering 32,000 households across Pakistan. PTI SH ZH ZH ZH