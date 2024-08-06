Pakistan's jailed former PM Imran Khan cites 'oppression' behind events in Bangladesh; calls on govt to end crackdown against his party

Islamabad, Aug 6 (PTI) Citing "oppression" as a key factor behind the events in Bangladesh, Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for an end to the ongoing crackdown against his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Khan, 71, made the remarks while talking to a group of lawyers at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Intizar Panjutha, who was among the lawyers to meet him at the jail, quoted Khan as saying that the "oppression witnessed before the February 8 election led to severe consequences and the narrative built on May 9 was answered by the public in the elections. There is an immense anger over the rigged elections”.

Panjutha told the media outside the court that Khan stressed reconsidering these decisions and noted that inflation has weakened Pakistan's economy.

“The deteriorating conditions in Bangladesh were also due to such oppression, and the crackdown on PTI should end,” the PTI founder said.

Panjutha also highlighted Khan’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and mentioned the formation of a committee in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to address the issue.

He also lavished praise on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his “commendable work in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and his efforts in the Swabi rally”.

Khan also expressed gratitude to his supporters at the Swabi rally, which was held on August 5 to mark the first anniversary of his arrest.

The former premier also asked the delegation to urge people to display the national flag on the night of August 13.

The lawyers who met him included Zubair Kasana, Moazzam Butt, Sohail Sultan, Sameer Khosa, and Haroon Janjua apart from Intizar Panjutha.