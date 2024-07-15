Pakistan’s jailed former PM Imran Khan denies his role in violent May 9 protests last year

Islamabad, Jul 15 (PTI) Pakistan’s jailed former premier Imran Khan on Monday denied his role in the violent protests of May 9 last year when his supporters allegedly attacked state buildings and monuments of army martyrs.

The May 9 riots were triggered across the country after Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the 190-million-pound corruption case. He faces over 200 cases and has been in jail since August last year.

Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations, including the Jinnah House, ISI building in Faisalabad and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, last year on May 9.

The 71-year-old was named in 16 cases related to the violence and he secured bail in four of them while was arrested in the remaining twelve.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder appeared in Lahore's anti-terrorism court through WhatsApp video for cases related to the violent protests of May 9 last year. Judge Khalid Arshad heard the case.

BBC Urdu quoted a local journalist, who was present in the court, saying that Khan told the court in his arguments through video link that he was not involved in the violent protest.

"I did not carry out the incidents of arson and sabotage on May 9 and these are false accusations. In my 28 years of political history, I have never committed violent incidents,” he said.

He further stated that his house was attacked and he had urged for a peaceful protest. “An application has been filed in the Supreme Court for a judicial inquiry into the 9th of May violence. I have reminded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to hear our request,” he said.

Without naming anyone he said that “they demand that I should seek apology from them but I ask them to apologise to me, as they have done wrong to me”.

The judge deferred the issue of remand as sought by the prosecutor as Khan was not present in person and the court would first determine if a person could be remanded without presenting him in the court.

The Pakistan government on Monday said it has decided to ban his party on charges of illegally receiving foreign funds, involvement in riots and its alleged involvement in "anti-state" activities that will attract treason charges against the jailed former prime minister.

Announcing the unexpected move, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, highlighted the activities of Khan's PTI and its leadership to weaken the sovereignty of the country and harm its integrity at the international level.