Pakistan's jailed former PM Imran Khan hints willingness to talk with army

Islamabad, Jul 30 (PTI) Pakistan's beleaguered former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday signalled willingness to hold talks with the powerful army after finding himself at a blind alley due to scores of cases slapped on him, his wife and senior party leaders.

While talking to journalists inside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on the sidelines of a hearing of a case against him, Khan, 71, expressed his desire for dialogue with the military, clarifying that he never accused the establishment but offered constructive criticism.

The cricketer-turned-politician likened the military to a spoiled child in a household, explaining that just as a wayward child is critiqued, the military was criticised and that criticism is the essence of democracy, The Express Tribune reported.

This comes as Khan;'s wife Bushra Bibi was on Tuesday named as a suspect in 11 cases, including the attack on the army headquarters on May 9 last year.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder also approached an Anti-Terrorism Court and sought bail in 12 cases linked to last year's May 9 riots.

The Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for years, has wielded considerable power in matters of politics, security and foreign policy.

Khan, who is currently on judicial remand in all the cases, claims that there is no recovery to be made from him. He argues that the cases are based on malice and are a form of political retaliation against him.

The May 9 riots in 2023 were triggered nationwide after Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a 190-million-pound corruption case. He faces over 200 cases and has been in jail since August last year.

Khan has been imprisoned at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for almost a year upon his conviction in multiple cases. His wife Bushra Bibi is also jailed along with him.

When questioned about his recent statements suggesting a desire to reconcile with the military despite previously levelling accusations against it, Khan emphasised he never made accusations, only criticisms.

He insisted that no one should teach them that the military has never made mistakes.

Khan further remarked that General Ziaul Haq was behind the execution of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and General Yahya Khan was responsible for the fall of Dhaka.

He argued that if injustices occur, those criticising the military should not be silenced, according to the report.

The former premier has been sending mixed signals, through his media interaction and statements, regarding negotiations with the army to end his current plight.

However, there is no indication from the establishment to ease pressure on him. PTI SH PY AKJ PY PY