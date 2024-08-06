Pakistan's jailed former PM Imran Khan's PTI party spokesperson granted bail

Islamabad, Aug 6 (PTI) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party spokesperson Raoof Hasan was on Tuesday released from jail after an anti-terrorism court granted him bail in a case of alleged possession of explosives.

Hasan was arrested in Islamabad on July 22 in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (Peca).

He was in judicial custody when police arrested him on July 31 in the explosives case.

An Islamabad court granted him bail in the Peca case on August 1 but he could not be released as he had already been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department on a two-day physical remand.

The remand was on August 2 extended for 14 days by an Anti-Terrorism Court.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, who was hearing a bail plea filed by Hasan, on Tuesday granted him bail against furnishing surety bonds at Rs 200,000.

PTI lawyer and spokesperson Naeem Panjutha announced on social media platform X that Hasan was released from the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after filling the post-bail formalities.

Footage of his release also made rounds on social media and showed him walking out of the jail, entering a vehicle and leaving.

Hasan's release comes a day after the army spokesperson said at a press conference that those involved in the May 9 last year attacks on the military facilities should be punished.