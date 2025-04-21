Pakistan's JUI-F party not to ally with jailed former PM Imran Khan's PTI

Peshawar, Apr 21 (PTI) Pakistan's mainstream politico-religious Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party has decided not to ally with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision was made during the central general council meeting of the JUI-F which continued on Sunday and Monday.

The central general council of JUI-F has given full authority to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who will soon make the final announcement to this effect.

According to JUI-F sources, the party has decided against allying with PTI, meaning the party will not officially be part of any coalition with former prime minister Imran Khan's party.

However, the JUI-F would continue to engage with PTI on an issue-by-issue basis.

JUI-F sources said there was a lack of consensus within the PTI leadership, and the party did not have a unified stance on key decisions. PTI PY PY