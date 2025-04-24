Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly demands federal review of Afghan policy

Peshawar, Apr 24 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly has passed a resolution, calling on the federal government to review its policy related to Afghanistan.

The session, chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, on Wednesday saw a majority of lawmakers supporting the resolution urging Islamabad to revisit its current Afghanistan policy, which they claimed had failed to achieve its intended objectives and had jeopardised the security and stability of the province.

The resolution, presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sharafat Ali, argued that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suffered from the consequences of terrorism for decades, and the federal government’s existing policy towards Afghanistan has worsened the situation.

It emphasised that the policy had endangered lives and property, heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and lacked effective results.

The resolution called on the federal government to extend the deadline for the repatriation of Afghan refugees, many of whom have lived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for years and face challenges amid ongoing regional instability.

After a vote by the Speaker, the House passed the resolution.

In a separate development during the same session, the provincial assembly unanimously passed another resolution condemning Israeli military operations in Gaza and urging the federal government to play a proactive role in convening a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The resolution also called for a nationwide boycott of Israeli goods and multinational companies linked to Israel.