Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet demands federal govt to review its Afghan policy

Peshawar, May 31 (PTI) The Cabinet in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has approved a resolution, calling on the federal government to review its Aghan policy and allow the provincial authorities to hold direct talks with the neighbouring country to ensure lasting peace in the region.

A meeting of the provincial Cabinet with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair on Friday approved the resolution.

The resolution stated that "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be empowered to play an effective role in resolving all outstanding issues through direct and meaningful dialogue with Afghanistan so that lasting peace and stability in the region can be ensured.” The resolution further recommended the provincial government urge the federal government to reconsider and immediately revise its current policy regarding Afghanistan. The resolution further stated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been a victim of terrorism for several decades.

The people of the province are still yearning to be freed from this menace, the resolution said, adding that the ongoing incidents of terrorism continued to pose a constant threat to the lives and property of the public. The policy of the Government of Pakistan concerning Afghanistan has proven to be ineffective, it said.

Instead of curbing terrorism, it has led to its escalation and has also strained the relations between the two countries and their peoples. It has further complicated the situation by promoting mutual hatred, affecting trade, and deteriorating law and order.” It says that “in this context, immediate and concrete measures have become essential to restore trust between the two brotherly nations and to establish lasting peace in the region.” The resolution was recently passed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Provincial Assembly. PTI AYZ NSA NSA