Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM condemns 'solitary confinement' of Imran Khan

Peshawar, Jan 22(PTI) Chief Minister of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Sohail Afridi, on Thursday strongly condemned the “continued solitary confinement” of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Afridi said that the restrictions on the meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khan were “inhumane and unjust”.

Khan, 73, has been incarcerated since August 2023, when he was arrested for the first time. Multiple cases have been registered against Khan after his government was toppled in April 2022.

The military-backed Shehbaz Sharif government, early last month, had imposed a complete ban on Khan's all kinds of jail meetings following his statement against Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Khan, after meeting with his sister in jail on December 4, called Munir “a mentally unstable person” in a post on X.

Addressing the provincial cabinet meeting, the chief minister said Imran Khan has been kept in solitary confinement for more than 90 days and has not been allowed to meet his family or friends. He added that similar treatment is being meted out to Bushra Bibi, who is also allegedly being denied meetings with her family.

He further criticised the authorities for not providing winter supplies to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, calling it an act of cruelty. “This fake government is breaking all records of authoritarianism,” Afridi added.

The chief minister alleged that military operations are being imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without the consent of the provincial government. Despite 22 major operations and over 14,000 intelligence-based operations, Afridi said terrorism has not been eliminated.