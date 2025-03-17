Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM criticises federal govt's Afghan refugee policy

Peshawar, Mar 16 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday strongly opposed the federal government’s policy of expelling Afghan refugees from the province, stating that it amounts to pushing them toward death.

Addressing a press conference here, Gandapur said he would act according to his provincial government's policies and traditions on the issue.

Gandapur criticised the forced expulsion of Afghan refugees, calling it an insult to humanity. He blamed previous governments for implementing policies that worsened their plight and argued that, rather than dishonouring and forcibly deporting them, they should be granted Pakistani citizenship.

The chief minister said he attempted to initiate negotiations on the matter, but his efforts were ridiculed and criticised.

Gandapur said he had sent Terms of Reference (TORs) to the Foreign and Interior ministries regarding negotiations with Afghanistan, but has yet to receive a response.

Speaking about his relationship with the federal government, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader lamented that he is often sidelined in meetings and remains the only voice raising concerns for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's rights.

Highlighting economic concerns, he claimed that the closure of the Torkham border with Afghanistan is resulting in a monthly loss of PKR 1 billion, negatively impacting trade. He urged the federal government to shift away from "failed" policies to ensure progress in the region. PTI AYZ SCY SCY