Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reviews security situation in view of surge in terror-incidents

Peshawar, Feb 5 (PTI) A provincial apex committee on Thursday reviewed the overall law and order situation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in view of the recent surge in terrorism-related incidents, and deliberated on a comprehensive strategy to eliminate the menace.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, was attended by provincial ministers, Corps Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary, the Inspector General of Police, and senior civil, military, and law enforcement officials.

The discussions in the apex committee took place on a day the Pakistan army said at least 216 terrorists, 36 civilians and 22 personnel were killed in the days-long operation, code named Radd-ul-Fitna-1 and launched on January 26, in response to terror attacks at multiple places in Balochistan province.

In Peshawar, the meeting decided that the success of a comprehensive counter-terrorism policy required joint consultation, mutual cooperation, and effective coordination among all political parties, elected representatives, community elders, and the federal government, a government statement said here.

During the Provincial Apex Committee meeting, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reaffirmed that it will utilise all available resources including the armed forces, police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and other institutions and “will not hesitate to make any sacrifice in the fight against terrorism,” it said.

The forum emphasized that the long-term strategy will focus on identifying and eliminating all drivers of terrorism, restoring public trust, and ensuring unity between the government and the people to safeguard national security and promote development.

In the first phase, terrorism-affected areas will be transformed into model districts of good governance, and special packages will be introduced in these areas to improve security, communication networks, healthcare, education, employment opportunities, basic amenities, and other essential services.

The forum also decided that for sustainable stability, the government will ensure comprehensive care, rehab, and provision of basic necessities to people temporarily displaced from their areas during operations.

Asserting that peace is his government's foremost priority, Afridi told the meeting: "This is a collective war, and it can only be won through collective efforts."