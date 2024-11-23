Pakistan's KP govt. dismisses reports of firing on its delegation as 'baseless'

Peshawar, Nov 23 The government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday dismissed reports of firing on its delegation’s helicopter as baseless.

Advertisment

Top-ranking officials from the administration and police rushed to the Parachinar area in a helicopter when 37 people were killed and over two dozen injured in tribal sectarian violence in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the last 24 hours, police said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesman Barrister Dr Saif dismissed reports of firing on the government delegation's helicopter in Parachinar as baseless and confirmed the delegation was completely safe.

He said the government delegation was engaged in dialogue with local leaders and tribal elders in Kurram to restore peace and stability on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Advertisment

The clashes between Alizai and Bagan tribes in Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan, took place following Thursday's attack on a convoy of passenger vans near Parachinar in which 47 people were killed.

The spokesman said peace negotiations were progressing successfully between the two sides.

He said the government's top priority was facilitating a ceasefire between the two parties and establishing a lasting peace. PTI AYZ PY PY PY