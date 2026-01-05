Pakistan’s KPK CM says not to allow military operation in province

Peshawar, Jan 5 (PTI) Chief Minister of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, on Monday declared that his government would not allow any military operation in the province, reaffirming commitment to a consensus-based and people-centric approach to peace.

Addressing the provincial cabinet, Afridi reiterated that military operations are not a solution to the challenges facing the province, stressing the need for a comprehensive and inclusive policy to ensure lasting peace.

He reiterated the provincial government’s stance that military operations do not resolve problems, adding that the provincial government fully endorses this position. He warned that decisions taken behind closed doors and imposed on the province would only fuel concern and mistrust among stakeholders.

“No single individual or institution can forcibly impose decisions on the province,” he said, cautioning that coercive measures would not produce the outcomes desired by those making such decisions.

The chief minister emphasised that peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not only a provincial necessity but a shared requirement for the entire country. He said durable peace could only be achieved through a holistic and participatory policy involving all institutions, political and religious parties, and tribal elders.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist incidents in recent months, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Balochistan, after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in 2022.

Following the breakdown of the truce, the TTP had vowed to target security forces, police, and other law enforcement personnel.