Pakistan’s KPK province CM questions Punjab Govt conduct during his visit

Peshawar, Dec 29(PTI) Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s cabinet on Monday expressed serious reservations over the conduct of the Punjab government during Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s visit to Punjab.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Afridi termed the Punjab government’s behaviour as undemocratic, unethical, and condemnable.

Afridi alleged that the members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet were subjected to violence and harassment during the visit.

The Chief Minister claimed that his routes were repeatedly blocked, markets were forcibly shut down, motorway rest areas were closed by the Punjab Police, and even the lights were switched off during his visit to the Mazar-e-Iqbal.

He added that at a time of economic and political instability, such behaviour was not only alarming but also incomprehensible.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Afridi, were in Punjab to initiate the street movement across the province with the aim of getting party founder Imran Khan released.

Khan, the 73-year-old PTI founder, has been in jail since August 2023, facing multiple corruption cases. PTI AYZ RD RD RD