Pakistan's Lahore declared most polluted city in world

Lahore: Pakistan's cultural city Lahore been declared the most polluted city in the world, with an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 394, and the Pakistan's Punjab government has planned for artificial rain to mitigate smog impact.

The AQI is a measure of the concentration of various pollutants in the air. An AQI above 100 is considered unhealthy and above 150 “very unhealthy”.

The Smog crisis has been fuelled by crop residue burning and industrial emissions.

The hazardous smog has led to widespread health issues among the city residents, including coughing, breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and skin infections.

"Yesterday Lahore was declared the most polluted city in the world. We have taken a number of initiatives to address the matter and now we are planning for an artificial rain in the city," Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told a press conference here on Tuesday.

The Punjab government of Maryam Nawaz has also launched the ‘Anti-Smog Squad’ which will visit smog-affected areas.

Smog - the moniker for combination of smoke and fog - is a specific phenomenon that occurs when certain polluting microparticles mix with cold, moist air and hang close to the ground, reducing visibility and causing health issues.

These squads will educate farmers about the hazards of burning crop residues, promote the use of super seeders and offer alternative methods for residue disposal.

"The positive effects of the measures taken to combat smog will become visible in 8 to 10 years. Environmental protection has been included as a subject in the curriculum in the province," Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb who holds the environment ministry said and added the government has declared a war on smog.

She urged farmers to avoid burning the crop residues, stressing that doing so harms not just the crops but also their children’s health.

Early this month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had called for “climate diplomacy” with India to mitigate smog impact in the province.

Both sides should undertake joint efforts to combat smog, she said, adding that stubble burning in India's Punjab impacts across the border because of air direction. "This issue needs to be taken up with India forthwith,” she said.

“Obstacles to environmental improvement must be removed. Smog causes breathing difficulties and damages eyesight,” the CM said.