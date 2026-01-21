Pakistan's NA passes bill to provide secrecy to assets of lawmakers

Islamabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Pakistan's parliament passed a bill on Wednesday to provide secrecy to the assets of lawmakers in case their publicity posed a risk to them, amid opposition from jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party.

As per the existing law, members of the national parliament and provincial assemblies are required to annually submit details of their assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by December 31.

Under Section 138 of the Elections Act, the ECP publishes in the official gazette the details of their assets and liabilities, including those of their spouses and dependent children.

The National Assembly (NA) passed the Elections Amendment Bill, 2026, making amendments to Section 138 of the Elections Act by inserting a provision.

According to the provision, following the submission of a written application by a parliamentarian, the NA speaker or Senate chairperson could bar the ECP from publicly publishing details of the assets of that member if it would “pose a serious threat to the life or safety” of that individual or their family.

The amendment proposes that this restriction will remain in place for not more than a year and was subject to the submission of “a complete and true statement of assets and liabilities” to the ECP confidentially.

The bill’s statement of objectives and reasons further elaborates: “The proposed amendment is to ensure a balanced approach between transparency and the protection of individual rights.

“While the publication of statements of assets and liabilities serves a vital role in promoting public accountability, enhancing trust in public office, and ensuring good governance, it is recognised that unrestricted or excessive disclosure could potentially compromise the personal security and privacy of parliamentarians and their families.” As part of the changes, the word “Supreme” has been replaced with “Federal Constitutional Court” in Section 155 of the Elections Act. Amendments were also made to Sections 202, 212 and 232, formally bringing the FCC into these provisions.

According to the bill, the role of the FCC across various legal forums has been clearly defined, with the stated aim of ensuring transparency while balancing fundamental rights.

The bill still needs the Senate's assent and the President's approval before it becomes law.

The bill was moved last year by legislators Shazia Marri and Syed Naveed Qamar, the two lawmakers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), but it could not get the support of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Apparently, backdoor communications worked, and finally, it was passed, providing relief to the lawmakers. This time, only the PTI opposed it. PTI SH ZH ZH