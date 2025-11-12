Pakistan's National Assembly passes 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill

Islamabad, Nov 12 (PTI) Pakistan's National Assembly on Wednesday passed the controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill with a two-thirds majority during a ruckus-marred session, aiming to create a new position of the Chief of Defence Forces and set up a constitutional court.

The bill, which had stirred controversy for weeks, was presented in the National Assembly by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday, a day after the Senate approved the key legislation.

The National Assembly on Wednesday approved all 59 clauses of the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill amid opposition's boycott, completing the clause-by-clause voting process. Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party members tore up copies of the bill and threw them towards the PM's chair.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said the bill received 234 votes in favour and four against.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attended the lower house session.

The amendment was passed following a two-day-long debate. However, opposition led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf boycotted the proceedings.

Law Minister Tarar described constitutional reform as an “evolutionary process” undertaken with careful deliberation. He said the draft had been thoroughly reviewed and discussed with bar councils and bar associations across the country.

The bill now needs the assent of President Asif Ali Zardari to become effective, which is expected to be granted later tonight. Under the amendment bill, the President will appoint the Army Chief and the Chief of Defence Force on the advice of the Prime Minister. It also proposes that the post of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee will expire on November 27, 2025.

The Chief of Army Staff, who will also be the Chief of Defence Forces, will appoint the head of the National Strategic Command in consultation with the Prime Minister, and the head of the National Strategic Command will be from the Pakistan Army.

The government will be able to promote individuals from the armed forces to the ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force and Admiral of the Fleet. The rank and privileges of Field Marshal will be for life, meaning that Field Marshals will remain Field Marshals for life.

Army chief Asim Munir, who was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal just days after four-day conflict with India, is only the second military officer in the country's history to be elevated to the position, after Field Marshal Ayub Khan in the 1960s.

The bill also proposes to set up a Federal Constitutional Court to deal with matters related to the constitution, while the existing Supreme Court would deal only with traditional civil and criminal cases.

The opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) had announced a nationwide protest movement against the proposed amendment, but no major protest has been held so far. The opposition leaders have restricted themselves to protesting in the parliament and issuing statements.

While debating it in the NA on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Gohar Ali Khan accused the government of attempting to “create another elite class” by means of the bill.

He also warned that “with the passing of the bill, democracy will only exist in name,” adding that his party “will not accept” it. PTI SH ZH ZH