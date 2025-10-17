Pakistan's Naval chief visits US, holds talks with American military leaders

Islamabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Pakistan's Naval chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited the US and held talks with military leaders to enhance defence ties between the two countries, the army said on Friday.

According to a statement, the visit by the Chief of the Naval Staff was part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and defence engagements.

During the visit, the Naval Chief called on US Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Vice Admiral Yvette Davids, and Acting Vice Commandant of the US Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Thomas G. Allan Jr.

Matters of professional interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for professional training and maritime cooperation were discussed during these meetings, it said.

Ashraf also visited the National Defence University (NDU) and met its President, Vice Admiral Peter A. Garvin.

At the US State Department, the admiral met Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Stanley L. Brown.

“The engagements encompassed deliberations on politico-military cooperation, maritime security, capacity-building initiatives, and shared maritime interests,” according to the statement.

Ashraf also addressed a gathering of US scholars and think-tank experts, where he highlighted regional maritime security challenges and the Pakistan Navy’s contributions towards collaborative maritime efforts.

“The visit of the Naval Chief reflects the enduring defence ties between Pakistan and the United States, reaffirming the mutual commitment to promoting maritime security in the region and beyond,” the statement said.

The visit takes place amidst improvement in the ties between Pakistan and the US following the brief conflict with India in May.

Since then, Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has twice visited the US, and the air chief Air Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu also paid a separate visit. PTI SH ZH ZH