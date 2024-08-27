Pakistan’s Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) awarded to top Chinese general

Islamabad, Aug 27 (PTI) Commander of the Ground Forces of the People’s Liberation Army of China General Li Qiaoming was on Tuesday conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, one of the top honours in Pakistan, for his "unwavering commitment" in promoting close cooperation between the militaries of the two all-weather friends.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir participated during a special investiture ceremony at the President’s House and attended by service chiefs and parliamentarians.

“The citation at the ceremony highlighted General Li Qiaoming’s four-decade career, noting his significant contributions to the Chinese military. His intellect, administrative skills, and dedication have earned him a reputation as a courageous and capable officer, crucial in promoting peace and stability in China and beyond,” the state-run news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said.

“General Li is renowned for his exceptional professionalism and skills in maintaining peace and stability around China. As a friend of Pakistan, he greatly strengthened Pak-China military relations with unwavering commitment,” it said.

Earlier on Monday, Qiaoming met with Prime Minister Sharif and discussed various aspects of the Pakistan-China friendship, particularly the bilateral defence and strategic partnership, the report said.

Sharif underscored that Pakistan and China are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and trusted friends and highlighted that the deep-rooted ties between the two nations enjoy broad public, political, and institutional support in Pakistan, “making them indispensable for the progress and development of both countries.” The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the deepening military-to-military exchanges and noted that the defence and strategic ties between Pakistan and China are vital for peace and stability in the region.

These relations form the foundation of their bilateral relationship, he said.

General Li, in his remarks, affirmed that China, as an "iron brother, strategic partner, and reliable friend", places the highest priority on its relationship with Pakistan and expressed China’s desire to elevate their bilateral friendship to new levels of cooperation and collaboration.

Recognising the role of Pakistan's armed forces in promoting regional peace and stability and combating terrorism, General Li reiterated the PLA's commitment to further expanding its cooperation with Pakistan to enhance the capacity building of the two armed forces.