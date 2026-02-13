Pakistan’s opposition alliance stages sit-in near Parliament over Imran Khan’s health issues

Islamabad, Feb 13 (PTI) Pakistan’s opposition alliance on Friday staged a sit-in near the Parliament House to protest against the health issues faced by former prime minister Imran Khan in jail.

The Tehreek Tahafuz-i-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP), which includes Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sprang into action a day after it emerged through a report filed in the Supreme Court that the 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician lost 15 per cent vision in his right eye.

The opposition alliance said in a social media post that “a sit-in has started outside the Parliament House”, vowing that it will “continue until Imran Khan is admitted to Al-Shifa Hospital”.

“No compromise will be made on Imran Khan’s health,” the TTAP said, adding that PTI lawmakers were joining the protest.

The police reportedly had cordoned off the area by placing roadblocks on the roads leading to Parliament.

TTAP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokar also claimed that the government “has cordoned off all roads leading to Parliament” ahead of the sit-in.

He also said that “gates of parliamentary lodges have been shut, trapping MNAs (members of National Assembly) and Senators inside”.

He said that the measures were being taken to stop the opposition lawmakers from protesting and demanding medical access to Khan. “This doesn’t reflect strength, rather weakness,” he said.

However, former speaker Asad Qaiser said that PTI lawmakers reached Parliament “after overcoming all the obstacles in their way” ahead of the sit-in.

Qaier said providing the best medical facilities is Khan’s legal and constitutional right. "No compromise will be made on Khan’s health. If our demands are not met, we will announce our next course of action,” he said.

Earlier in the day, TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai announced the protest sit-in outside Parliament after reports about Khan’s vision.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered authorities to set up a medical board to examine jailed Khan's eyes following a report about vision loss in one of them.

The apex court also ordered authorities to allow the PTI founder to speak with his children.

Khan has been in jail since August 5, 2023, when he was arrested at his Lahore residence after his conviction in a corruption case. Currently, he is incarcerated at the high-security Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. PTI SH GSP GSP