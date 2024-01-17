Pakistan's political parties strongly condemn Iran’s violation of airspace to attack militant bases

Lahore, Jan 17 (PTI) Strongly condemning Iran's unprovoked violation of Pakistan's airspace, major political parties on Wednesday said after India and Afghanistan, the serious deterioration of relations with Iran is "worrisome" and speaks volumes about the country's "failed" foreign and defence policies.

Two bases of the Balochi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan province by Iranian missiles and drones on Tuesday.

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) said this “irresponsible and reprehensible act by Iran” will sabotage the possibilities of much-needed unity among the Muslim Ummah in this hour of need.

It said that Iran attempted to ruin the prospects of an inevitable harmony and unity among the ummah with an unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The PTI further said: “After India and Afghanistan, the serious deterioration of relations with Iran is very concerning and worrisome which speaks volumes about our failed foreign and defense policies.” The claims of Iran's close allies including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah pertaining to the strike inside Pakistan were very concerning and gave rise to serious doubts, PTI said and added, in February 2019, when India tried to violate Pakistan's land and airspace, the then elected Prime Minister, Imran Khan, provided strong political leadership and gave a prompt and befitting reply.

On February 26, 2019, India’s fighter planes crossed over into Pakistani air space and carried out attacks on the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province beyond the Line of Control.

Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) demanded the government to give a swift response to this act of Iran.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said the unprovoked attack by Iran inside Pakistan’s border is both “unacceptable and condemnable,” in which two children have been killed.

“Pakistan has acted with restraint whenever there’s been turbulence on the Pak-Iran border by terrorist groups and always sought collective responses to the transnational challenge of terrorism. This needs to be understood as strategic maturity, not kinetic weakness,” she said.

She said such strikes erode Muslim unity at an existential moment of great need for jointly navigating forums for cooperation while the tragic and painful genocide in Gaza at the hands of Israel continues with impunity.

Rehman said that Teheran needs to understand that violence and conflict is exactly what non-state actors and terrorists are seeking. “Pakistan has no stakes in fanning the flames of such conflict but will obviously have to respond if better sense does not prevail,” the PPP leader said.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said: "I am shocked at the Iranian breach of Pakistani sovereignty. This missile attack is against the spirit of our friendship and principles of good neighbourliness, especially as it undermines the historic relationship between our two countries." Shehbaz further said that sincere dialogue and meaningful cooperation between Pakistan and Iran is the need of the hour.