Pakistan's Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz admitted to hospital due to health issues

Lahore, Nov 4 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was admitted to a hospital due to health issues, the provincial government said on Monday.

"CM Maryam Nawaz visited the Sharif Medical City Lahore last night due to health issues. She had her thyroid checked,” Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb posted on X.

The minister said: "CM Maryam will leave for home from the Sharif Medical City shortly, God willing, as her health has improved." Maryam's health deteriorated Sunday night following which she was taken to the hospital. She had a throat infection and doctors advised her to rest. She has been suffering from throat infection for quite some time.

Maryam is scheduled to go to London this month to join her father, Nawaz Sharif, and brothers. During her visit, she will undergo medical treatment. PTI MZ ZH ZH