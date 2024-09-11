Pakistan's Punjab govt launches project for expansion of Wagah border check-post

Lahore, Sep 11 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab province government has formally launched the 'Wagah Joint Check Post Expansion Project' along the international border with India, primarily to increase the sitting capacity from 8,000 to 24,000, an official said on Wednesday.

The cost of the project is PKR 3 billion and deadline for its completion is December 2025. The project is reportedly launched to match the sitting capacity of the Indian side.

"The project was signed in February, but the work on the ground has been accelerated now," the official of the Punjab government said.

In addition to sitting capacity, he said that a state-of-the-art historical museum showcasing the history of the Wagah border, waiting lounges and green rooms for the VVIPs would also be constructed. The security arrangements will also upgraded.

Under the project, the height of the flagpole, which is the world's fifth tallest, will be increased from 115 to 135 meters, making it the world's third-highest flagpole.

The flagpole would also be relocated since the existing one is off-centred.