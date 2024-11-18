Pakistan's Punjab govt reopens educational institutions after improvement in air quality

Lahore, Nov 18 (PTI) After an improvement in air quality because of a change in wind direction on Monday, Pakistan's Punjab government announced the reopening of educational institutions in the province except Lahore and Multan.

Earlier, the government of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had closed all educational institutions till November 24 due to worsening smog. They were asked to hold online classes.

"After improvement in smog situation, it has been decided to reopen all educational institutions in Punjab except Lahore and Multan from tomorrow (Tuesday),” Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday.

The government has also issued a notification in this regard.

"Due to changes in the direction and intensity of easterly winds, Punjab has witnessed an improvement in the smog situation," she said, adding that wearing masks has been made mandatory for all students, teachers, and staff.

Outdoor sports and extracurricular activities are prohibited until further notice.

She said environmental experts attribute the improvement in air quality to recent rainfall in the northern areas, which has positively impacted most districts in Punjab. She said the government is also lifting some restrictions regarding the lockdown in Punjab.

To achieve lasting relief from smog and improve environmental conditions, there is a need to relocate industries and factories from Lahore and its surrounding areas, she said.

“The Punjab government has initiated data collection for this relocation process. Plans are also underway to shift industries from areas such as GT Road, Multan Road, and Ferozepur Road to alternative locations,” the minister said.

Dense smog, caused by toxic pollutants, had engulfed several cities in Punjab over the past few weeks, with Lahore and Multan being the worst hit. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in Multan has already crossed 2,000 twice, setting a new record for air pollution.

The Punjab government had declared an emergency in Lahore and Multan, where a complete lockdown was imposed from Fridays to Sundays due to the intensity of smog.

On Monday, the AQI of Lahore was reported 179 and Multan 248. PTI MZ ZH ZH