Pakistan's Punjab imposes lifetime ban on three stage dancers for 'vulgarity'

Lahore, Mar 19 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab government has imposed a lifetime ban on three stage dancers-actresses accusing them of promoting "vulgarity" and "indecency" in their performances.

According to a notification, a ban was imposed on dancers-actresses Khushbu Khan, Nida Chaudhry and Afrin Khan for their recent "indecent and vulgar" performances in theatres of Lahore. “We have decided to impose a lifetime ban on women dancers and actors for promoting vulgarity and indecency in theatres in Punjab. All theatres have also been instructed to comply with the rules or face license cancellations,” Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari said.

The dancers reportedly said they were unduly banned under the so-called "anti-obscenity drive." They said the government officers penalised them for merely dancing. Since Maryam Nawaz took charge as the first woman chief minister of the province last year, a clampdown on commercial theatres promoting obscenity has been underway. Recently, the administration imposed a lifetime ban on the actors, especially women dancers, involved in promoting vulgarity, immorality and indecency during theatre performances and cancelled the license of theatres showcasing such performances.

“Under the leadership of CM Maryam, no permission will be given for vulgarity and indecency in theatres. Theatres in Punjab should produce dramas that are family-friendly and attract families," Bokhari said, adding that theatre plays should focus on social themes to guide and inspire the public.

Last year in an attempt to curtail obscenity in commercial theatre, the Punjab government approved amendments to the 150-year-old Dramatic Performances Act 1876, transferring the administrative affairs of the dramatic performances from the home department to the Information and Culture Department. PTI MZ GRS GRS