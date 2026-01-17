Pakistan’s Punjab police arrests 49 terrorists of banned TTP

Lahore, Jan 17 (PTI) Pakistan’s Punjab police on Saturday said it arrested 49 terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during various operations conducted in the last 30 days. Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police said it conducted a total of 425 intelligence-based operations in different districts of Punjab during which 427 suspects were questioned and 49 terrorists arrested along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

"The terrorists had planned to target important buildings in different cities. As many as 44 cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists, and further investigation is being carried out," the CTD statement said. The CTD has recovered 16,480 grams of explosives, two hand grenades, 36 detonators, 58 feet of safety fuse wire, six EID bombs and banned literature from the possession of the terrorists.

CTD alleged that one of the terrorists arrested is a suspect working for an Indian spy agency, without providing any evidence. PTI MZ RD RD RD