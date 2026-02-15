Pakistan’s Punjab police directed to address citizens in ‘respectful manner’

Lahore, Feb 15 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab police have been directed to address citizens in a respectful manner by calling them “sir or madam” as part of police reforms.

"Police in Punjab often address citizens in public spaces with 'oye' rather than speaking to them gently," Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said during a meeting on police reforms here on Sunday.

“Do not violate the dignity of the public. There is a need for accountability and unlearning harmful attitudes," she said.

She directed that at all police stations, offices and checkpoints, citizens should be addressed respectfully as “sir or madam” or “sahib or sahiba”.

Maryam said immediate steps should be taken to “groom” policemen.

"There are numerous complaints of intimidating behaviour of policemen. Teach them how to talk to people and groom them mentally as well. The police officials will not be permitted to interact with people if they refuse to address them as sir or madam," she said.

The chief minister added that police staff that patrol or interact with the public should also have appropriate body language.

Maryam also ordered policemen to wear body cams. All Punjab police and traffic personnel will be provided with body cameras in phases within the next two months. PTI MZ GSP GSP