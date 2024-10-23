Pakistan's Punjab province to offer cash to Hindu, Sikh families ahead of festivities

Lahore, Oct 23 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab government will give PKR 10,000 to 2,200 Sikh and Hindu families each in the province on the occasion of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary and Diwali.

Pakistan's Punjab government will issue a 'festival card' for 2,200 Sikh and Hindu families each in the province under which PKR 10,000 (about INR 3,000) will be given to them on the occasion of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary and Diwali.

Special arrangements are in place for foreign pilgrims expected to arrive next month to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, officials said.

Punjab government spokesperson told PTI on Wednesday that the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to immediately start the process of issuing the festival card to “our Hindu and Sikh brothers.” The Punjab cabinet has approved issuance of 'festival card' for 2,200 Sikh and Hindu families under which PKR 10,000 will be given to them to celebrate their religious festivals -- Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary (which is falling next month) and Diwali, he said.

Starting this year, the money under the festival card will be given to these 2,200 families each year.

Meanwhile, a visa automation system has been introduced to facilitate the issuance of visas for foreign pilgrims, including over 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India and 1,000 from other countries, expected to arrive here next month to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, said Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) additional secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar.

In addition to providing all other necessary facilities, special transport arrangements are being made for the Sikh pilgrims. Furthermore, 100 security guards of the Board are undergoing special training to ensure security during the event.

“All arrangements will be closely monitored to ensure that no effort is spared in the hospitality of the pilgrims,” Khokhar said and added Sikh pilgrims from India are expected to arrive in Pakistan via the Wagah border on November 14.

The main ceremony of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary will be held at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib on November 15.

Punjab's first Sikh minister Ramesh Singh Arora said earlier this year, the 'Prakash Purb' (celebration of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary) would be observed with great enthusiasm.

“The pilgrims will be provided with the best accommodation, transportation, and food services,” he said. PTI MZ NPK NPK