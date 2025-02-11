Pakistan's ranking on corruption index drops by 2 spots: Report

Islamabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Pakistan's ranking on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has dropped by 2 spots from 133 in 2023 to 135 in 2024 out of 180 countries, a media report said on Tuesday.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean), Dawn.com reported.

The CPI report is released annually by Transparency International Berlin. Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has no role either in the collection of data or the calculation of the country’s score, TIP explains.

The score for Pakistan also reduced by two points from 29 in CPI 2023 to 27 in CPI 2024.

According to a Transparency International document listing Pakistan’s CPI ranking and scores from 1996 to 2024, which was seen by Dawn.com, the country’s score in the past 10 years has ranged between 27 and 33 points (a higher score indicating less corruption).

Since 2012, when the index changed to a scoring scale of 100 from 10, Pakistan’s score rose from 27 to 33 in 2018 but declined consecutively back to 27 last year.

Statistics from the past show that in 1996, Pakistan ranked only second-last out of 54 countries part of the index back then, with a score of 1/10.

From 1997 to 2011, the country’s score went back and forth, reaching as high as 2.7 in 1998 and dropping as low as 2.1 in 2004 and 2005.

According to TIP chair Justice (retired) Zia Perwez, the scores of all countries in the region except Oman, China, Turkiye and Mongolia declined. The downslide for the region showed that Pakistan was one of the countries holding up against the overall trend in the region.

Global corruption levels remained alarmingly high, with efforts to reduce them faltering, according to the CPI report, which exposed serious corruption levels across the globe, with more than two-thirds of countries scoring below 50 out of 100.

Almost 6.8 billion people live in countries with CPI scores under 50 — equivalent to 85 per cent of the world population of 8 billion.

For the seventh year in a row, Denmark obtained the highest score on the index (90) and was closely followed by Finland (88) and Singapore (84).

Countries with the lowest scores were mostly fragile and conflict-affected ones like South Sudan (8), Somalia (9), Venezuela (10), Syria (12), Libya (13), Eritrea (13), Yemen (13) and Equatorial Guinea (13).

While the CPI noted that the Middle East and North Africa’s rising average score was a “reason for optimism”, it pointed out that it was the first increase in over a decade and only by one point — to 39 out of 100.

According to Transparency International, the top-scoring region was Western Europe and the European Union, but its score “decreased overall for the second year in a row – many leaders are serving business interests rather than the common good and laws are often poorly enforced”.

“While Asia Pacific does have a range of improving countries, its average score is decreasing, as vicious cycles of corruption and climate change impacts take their toll,” it added.

Over a quarter of the countries in the sample (47) got their lowest score yet on the index, including Austria (67), Bangladesh (23), Brazil (34), Cuba (41), France (67), Germany (75), Haiti (16), Hungary (41), Iran (23), Mexico (26), Russia (22), South Sudan (8), Switzerland (81), the United States (65) and Venezuela (10).

Over the past five years, seven countries have significantly improved their scores in the index: These include Côte d’Ivoire (45), the Dominican Republic (36), Kosovo (44), Kuwait (46), the Maldives (38), Moldova (43) and Zambia (39).

The global average on the index remained unchanged at 43, highlighting the need for urgent action against corruption and warning of a critical global obstacle to implementing successful climate action. PTI SH ZH ZH