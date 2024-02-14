Pakistan's right-wing JUI-F leader rejects Feb 8 poll results, terms elections as “rigged”

Islamabad, Feb 14 (PTI) A leading right-wing religious leader in Pakistan on Wednesday termed the February 8 elections as “rigged” and refused to support the coalition government but announced his party's decision to join Parliament as an independent entity.

Addressing a press conference after the dismal performance of his party in the elections last week, Maulana Fazlur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) said, his party rejected the results and alleged that the rigging witnessed during these polls was unmatched.

JUI-F was part of the previous coalition government that was formed after the fall of the government of Imran Khan in April 2022. Unlike other partners in the government, it could not perform well in the recent polls and won just four seats in the National Assembly out of 266 contested seats.

None of the three main political parties garnered a clear majority, prompting two of them to announce a coalition with four other parties. It is not just JUI-F but other parties including former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party too have made similar allegations.

“In the eyes of JUI-F, the Parliament has lost its importance and democracy is losing its case. It seems as if decisions will now be taken on the ground and not Parliament,” he said.

The right-wing leader rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan’s statement in which it declared the polls “free and fair” and stated that the role of the ECP had been dubious from the start and it had rejected petitions filed by the JUI-F’s candidates.

To another query, he said that the JUI-F was not subservient to both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the two top parties that joined hands to form a coalition government.

He, however, announced that his party would play its parliamentary role but would become a part of the assemblies with reservations.

Rehman also invited PML-N top leader Nawaz Sharif to sit in the opposition benches. “I, therefore, invite the PML-N and Nawaz to come with us and sit in the opposition,” he said, adding that the Parliament belonged to everyone.

He also declared his party was defeated under an international conspiracy.

“Defeating the JUI-F through poll rigging was a conspiracy of anti-Islamic elements. Our fault is that we played our role in mending the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which is not acceptable to the US. Our fault is that we spoke up against Israeli actions in Gaza and supported Hamas,” he said.

To a question about an alliance with the PTI, as both parties rejected the election results, he didn’t turn down the idea.

“We had differences with the PTI but our conflict is with their minds, not their bodies. We hope this issue will be resolved,” he said and hoped that the PTI would change its mindset soon.

The party won 11 seats in the Balochistan assembly out of 51 seats and emerged as the largest group along with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which also got 11 seats. JUI-F also got three seats in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province where elections were held on 113 seats and two seats in Sindh out of 130.

The JUI-F controls dozens of madrassas in the country and has the power to bring its hardline supporters on the street. It was instrumental in arranging big protests against Imran Khan when he was in power.

By joining hands with the PTI or other groups having reservations about the outcome of the elections, the party can pose a serious threat to the new government.

In results declared over three days, independent candidates backed by PTI had won the most seats in Parliament and the party has alleged that its mandate has been "stolen in the dark of the night."