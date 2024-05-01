Pakistan's security agencies kill 2 TTP terrorists

Lahore, May 1 (PTI) Security agencies shot dead two key members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who were plotting to assassinate a senior minister of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet in Punjab province, police said on Wednesday.

A statement of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police identified the slain terrorists as Adeel alias Saifullah Khorasani and Zain alias Asadullah Khorasani.

It said the two TTP members were killed in a shootout with their associates while being transported to Bahawalpur district of Punjab, some 400 kms from Lahore, for weapons identification.

"The terrorists were involved in a plot to assassinate Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada," a CTD spokesperson said.

Pirzada is also a close associate of former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The spokesperson said that both terrorists were arrested a few days ago during the investigation of a murder case in Hasilpur, Bahawalpur and they were under the custody of the police.

"Last night both terrorists were brought to identify the hidden weapons, when their accomplices opened fire on the CTD team in ambush. During the retaliation both arrested terrorists were killed while the others managed to flee," he added.

The spokesman said that the killed terrorists had formed a four-member TTP team to target Federal Minister Pirzada. "The search operations are underway to arrest the terrorists who opened fire on the CTD team," he said. PTI MZ ZH ZH