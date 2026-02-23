Pakistan's security forces kill nine terrorists in KPK, Balochistan provinces

Islamabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Pakistan security forces have killed nine terrorists in two separate operations in the country’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, the army said on Monday.

The forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on Monday in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the reported presence of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists.

“During the operation, troops effectively engaged the Khawarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Khawarij were sent to hell,” the army said. The term Khawarij is used for TTP.

The army said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

In another incident, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on Sunday in the Pishin district of Balochistan after a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

It said that after an intense fire exchange, a suicide bomber blew himself up while four terrorists were killed.

The army said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain rebels.

It added that sanitisation operations were conducted in both areas of operation to eliminate remaining terrorists.