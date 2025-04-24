Pakistan's security huddle to decide response to India's move post-Pahalgam attack underway

Islamabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Pakistan's crucial meeting to formulate an appropriate response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties after the Pahalgam terror attack is underway in Islamabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is presiding over the meeting that is being attended by three services chiefs, important key ministers and top civil and military leadership to deliberate upon internal and external situations.

India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including expulsion of its military attaches, in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on Tuesday.

Earlier, Dawn reported that deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar, while speaking to a private television channel late on Wednesday, lashed out at India’s approach, calling it “immature” and “hasty”.

“India has not given any evidence. They have not shown any maturity in their response,” Dar said. “This is a non-serious approach. They started creating hype immediately after the incident.” Pakistan’s Foreign Office, in a separate statement earlier on Wednesday, expressed regret over the loss of life.

Diplomatic observers warn that the Indian response and Pakistan’s counter-messaging could push bilateral relations to new lows, further widening a rift that has persisted since the 2019 Pulwama-Balakot crisis.

The treaty suspension, in particular, risks sparking long-term water disputes, while the downgrading of diplomatic ties could hinder any future de-escalation efforts, Dawn reported.

A day after the Pahalgam attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met in New Delhi on Wednesday evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firmed up the responses to the terror attack.

The CCS also decided to close the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect. Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and any such visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled, it was announced. PTI SH NPK NPK