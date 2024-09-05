Pakistan's Sindh govt under fire for ordering 138 luxury vehicles for assistant commissioners

Karachi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Pakistan Peoples Party-led government in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan has come under severe criticism after it ordered 138 double-cabin vehicles for all assistant commissioners across the province.

At a time when cash-strapped Pakistan is going through its worst economic crisis, and people are frustrated with rising prices and bills, the provincial government's decision has angered the public, political analysts and the opposition parties as well.

“They claim they are reducing expenses, and they are placing orders for luxurious double cabin vehicles,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had approved the summary for the procurement of vehicles for assistant commissioners earlier this week before leaving for the United States on a week-long visit.

The finance department was ordered to release nearly 2 billion rupees in funds for the purchase of the vehicles.

"They have not launched any new project under the Annual Development Programme for the financial year 2024-25 due to financial constraints and yet they are wasting money like this,” Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Hafiz Naeem said.

He said hundreds of families were suffering because of the economic crunch and inflation in the country, and government officials were being given royal treatment.

Chief Minister House Spokesperson Rasheed Channa told the media the funds for the purchase of vehicles were allocated and approved in the provincial budget and the vehicles were being purchased for the first time since 2012.

“It is a necessary expenditure as vehicles are needed for official duties in the province, especially in the rural areas,” he said.

Even the finance ministry at the centre came under fire after it was reported that it gave four bonuses to its senior-grade employees in the last fiscal year.

Pakistan's economy has been in a free-fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation.