Pakistan’s Supreme Court stops accountability courts from issuing final verdict in corruption cases

Islamabad, Oct 31 (PTI) Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the country’s accountability courts from issuing a final verdict in corruption cases, according to media reports here.

Advertisment

“The Supreme Court issued the directives while hearing the first-ever intra-court appeals (ICAs) against its September 15 majority judgment, which struck down amendments to the accountability law,” the Dawn newspaper said.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing till the detailed verdict on the law clipping the chief justice’s powers is released, it said.

The first intra-court appeal was filed after the implementation of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, The News International said, adding, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had challenged the amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law last year.” A three-member bench — headed by former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah — had conducted more than 50 hearings in the case, declaring the first and second NAB amendments in 2022 null and void on September 15 by a majority of 2-1.

“The verdict restored the corruption cases against the public office-holders after striking down some of the amendments made by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, declaring it against the rights pertaining to the public interest enshrined in the Constitution,” the International News said.

Dawn report said the larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and including Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi took up two ICAs — one filed by the federal government and the other by Zuhair Ahmed Siddiqui, the former managing director of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited. PTI NPK AKJ NPK NPK