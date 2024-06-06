Pakistan's top court reserves judgement in case regarding tweaks in anti-corruption laws

Islamabad, Jun 6 (PTI) Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgement in the case regarding tweaks in anti-corruption laws in which former prime minister Imran Khan was the petitioner.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and including Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, heard the federal government's intra-court appeal in the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws were amended by the previous government and Khan had challenged it in the Supreme Court, where a three-member bench in September last year annulled the changes.

The federal government then challenged the verdict through an intra-court appeal and its hearing was concluded.

Khan appeared before the court through video link from the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi where he has been incarcerated since September last year.

In his statement, Khan repeatedly tried to highlight political matters but he was stopped every time and asked by the court to talk about the NAB laws. Apparently, he was either not prepared or interested to talk about the amendment in the NBA laws.

It may be the last time that he was seen in the court through the video link as all his other cases are being heard in the Adiala Jail.

The proceedings of the case were not streamed live as the court had already banned it despite a formal request by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawyer.

After the conclusion of arguments by the lawyers, the court reserved its decision. The date of its announcement has not been fixed. PTI SH ZH ZH