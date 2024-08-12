Pak's anti-terrorism court rejects bail plea of Bushra Bibi in 12 cases related to May 9 riots

Islamabad, Aug 12 (PTI) An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday rejected the bail application of Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, in 12 cases related to the violence on May 9 last year.

Anti-terrorism court Judge Malik Ejaz Asif after hearing the plea of Bushra Bibi said that a thorough investigation was required in her case and subsequently dismissed the bail application.

The judge also ordered that the investigation in her case should be completed in seven days.

Khan and Bushra were present in the court along with dozens of other accused who have been named as suspects in the May 9 violence which erupted when the former prime minister was detained by authorities in Islamabad.

The court later adjourned the hearing of the May 9 cases until August 22.

Khan, 71, has been imprisoned at the Adiala Jail for more than a year now upon his conviction in multiple cases. His wife, 49-year-old Bushra, is also jailed along with him.

Khan faces over 200 cases and has been convicted in a few.

Though the former-cricketer-turned-politician had secured bail or his conviction was set aside, he has not been released. PTI SH ZH ZH